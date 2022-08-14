Tomorrow the debut against Sassuolo: “McKennie has recovered and I am very happy with Kostic. Also considering Cuadrado, two of them will be on the field”

The championship has just begun and Juventus is already in the position of having to chase it: the fault of the calendar, which sends the Bianconeri onto the field last, after having witnessed the victories of Milan and Inter on TV. “They have three points more – the Juventus coach attacks – and we still have to play. But I see the Milanese a little further ahead and Roma intrigues me because they have made targeted purchases”.

the favorites – Allegri’s grid has not changed, as have the ambitions of his Juventus, which despite the pessimism of some of the supporters “has the duty to aim to win the Scudetto”. Concept reaffirmed on every occasion, but also accompanied by the awareness “that it will be difficult, because there are 5-6 contenders for the tricolor and we are among them. We must win with practicality. I understand the ups and downs of the fans, but winning is hard”. Allegri does not throw away last season (“It was excellent”) but reiterates that “even if we are called Juventus, we cannot win every year. Juve last year scored 16 points less than Milan, you must have the humility to accept it and try to recover those points. Reaching the others must be a stimulus for us. The club made a good market, but we need to improve from all points of view, from the game to the defensive solidity: 8 goals conceded in 3 games there are too many. I don’t know if this team is stronger than the one a year ago, but we must be aware that to win the Scudetto we have to do something important while keeping a very low profile. The defeat against Atletico did us good because I saw too many triumphalisms around “. See also Gonzalo Higuaín: "If memes affect me? I played 15 years in Europe and scored more than 300 goals..."

mckennie applies – The first step will be tomorrow’s match against Sassuolo, who beat the bianconeri at home last year. Juventus arrives with 7 unavailable (plus Arthur) but will be able to count on McKennie’s lightning recovery (shoulder injury) who could play from the start. Allegri could bet on a 4-4-1-1 with the Texan on the left and Di Maria behind Vlahovic: “The team worked well now only the game counts. It will take everyone’s enthusiasm. We have Rabiot and Kean out for disqualification, I think it is a situation to be reviewed, because whoever misses the last one for a yellow card cannot stay out at the beginning of the following season, the show is at stake. Szczesny is in recovery, Pogba is working, we hope to have him the As soon as possible, Chiesa as well but we will have him in top condition in January. Arthur had a problem with his ankle, he is recovering and in addition there are rumors of the market. Kaio Jorge has been operated on his patellar tendon, McKennie instead is available: between him, Kostic and Cuadrado will play two. If he is ready to take the field from the start? Let’s throw him in, then see. ” See also Quagliarella: «I apologize to the fans. We are not dead, let's stick together "

new and young – Then on the new ones, Vlahovic and the full-backs: “Kostic crosses very well, has excellent ball control but has arrived for two days. Di Maria has clearly above average technical characteristics and should be exploited for his ability to stitch the game. Vlahovic is well, he came back after the problem he had (his groin) and now he is much better, he has everything to have a great season. I’m very happy about Bremer, he comes to the pitch every day to improve. The left wing? We have four full backs , De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Danilo and Cuadrado “. Closing dedicated to young people: “We agree with the club, we have not yet decided who will go and who will stay. But I am very happy and they are working well”. Tomorrow we start again and Allegri knows he already has all eyes on him.

August 14, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 14:00)

