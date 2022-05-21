The Juventus coach after the defeat in Florence: “The team must be fixed, first let’s see who comes out. Let’s not throw everything away, there is a good base, starting with the youngsters: De Ligt, Vlahovic, Locatelli, Chiesa. ‘of experience and malice from others to make them grow. Our 70 points are false “

“Names and surnames? Now let’s see, we need to talk to the club: the team needs to be fixed”. Massimiliano Allegri greets the season of his return to Juventus which ended with lower results than he and the club hoped and dives into the future, in the transfer market: “I’m happy because we have unity of purpose – the coach said to Sky – . Then we have many players, several will have to leave, besides Chiellini, Dybala and Bernardeschi who we know. Then we will have to do things calmly and clearly, the transfer market has not yet started. ”

Pogba and surroundings – See also Zaniolo likes Juve players: the market clue makes the fans unleash Obviously the Juventus coach then glosses over the goals, from Pogba to Di Maria: “But no, they are all the names: they tell me that a lot of them come out in the newspapers. Now let’s think about how to arrange the team because there is a good base but there is ‘next year we will have to do better “. And later on to Dazn’s microphones about Pogba’s situation: “You frame it. We know what we want to do and see if we can, the first thing to do is to evaluate well those we have”. And when asked if he kept fit in basketball, a sport in which he used to challenge Pogba, Allegri gets away with a joke: “No, I play more tennis. Only tennis. I need to get someone who knows how to play tennis. .. “.

Young people and more – Max says two things about the philosophy of the transfer market, confirming the search for elements of experience: “In the eleven there are already some young players: Vlahovic, Locatelli, De Ligt, Chiesa. They are already important young players, Miretti has already played four good games. All inside the team then you have to mix, otherwise with all young people it is more difficult to win: a little experience and malice are needed, and it helps to make the others grow. team building “. Among the pillars is Vlahovic: “At the moment he is more of a three-man attack but he must also learn to play in a two-man attack. I believe that next year he will have an important year: arriving in January and doing what he has fact demonstrates the qualities it has “. And on Dybala’s replacement: “At the moment, saying what we will put in also depends on the transfer market and the outgoing players.” See also Dakar | Audi solves the problems and touches a sensational hat-trick!

No revolutions – Faced with the observations on the decline in absolute terms (points in the standings) of Juve, Allegri denies the hypothesis of revolution: “Marcata no, otherwise every year we start with a revolution. But there is also the psychological factor: we did a decent run up, we got to the match with Inter to play for it perhaps not the Scudetto, because the 83 points we could have reached would not have been enough, but in short, to try. The 70 points we made are false, they do not tell the truth about the team. because after an important effort there was a decline when the goal was reached. To win you need to score more goals and play in another way, but good things must be kept, otherwise every year you throw everything away “. Closing on the tricolor: “Who wins the Scudetto? Unfortunately we are not here, I’m not very happy”. See also Zoe Tapia talks about her time in Mexico and promises to return to Liga MX

