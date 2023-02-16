The Juventus coach: “I don’t want Juve to win 1-0, I’m tired of hearing this bullshit…”. And on the penalty not given: “It’s pointless to talk about it, it’s a decision that must be accepted. But I think it’s the first case of a referee being called back to the Var for a penalty, who then finds us a foul…”

Massimiliano Allegri doesn’t want to go into the merits of the penalty not given to Juventus in recovery, but one sentence is enough to get on his nerves after the game. “I don’t want Juve to draw 1-0! Then I too get tired of hearing this bullshit you say”, the Juventus coach raised himself to the microphones of Sky after the draw with Nantes, answering a question from the studio: “What I say is that if we put the ball to sleep it’s not good . But I don’t want the team to win 1-0, I’ve never wanted that, it’s a cliché that is now being said, these are inaccurate things. From Milan to Juventus, my teams have always finished first in defense and second in attack, they have always scored 70-80 goals: you can’t run away from the data, the wind carries away the chatter. If you want I always say yes so I agree with you, but I can’t hear that my teams want 1-0. You chat about nothing, I about numbers”. See also Mourinho: "Pari acceptable. In the return you will need more head than emotion"

On rigor — Allegri’s debut could not fail to be on the episode of the penalty not called in recovery from which the questions had started: “Needless to say it was hand, it was penalty, there was a second yellow card… After the 1-0 we stopped to play, we stopped the ball, we played too much in slow motion and we need to improve on this,” the Juventus coach told Sky. Unbuttoning more then to Dazn’s microphones: “Tonight there was a decision that must be accepted… I think he’s the first to be called back to the Var for a penalty and then find us a foul… This is also an anomalous thing…”.

Ball still — And then the analysis from which the outburst was born: “We took the 1-1 when we could have made it 2-0. It happened, at that moment we were out of the game: we played too much in slow motion, with slow passes, we were still. Then Bremer slipped and Blas scored a good goal, it wasn’t easy… Only then did we rekindle ourselves with several chances to take the lead again, we started moving it a little more and we did better. The ball cannot be managed by going one an hour and keeping it still in a small piece of the field: you have to move it, turn it quickly and move. Instead the ball rolled but did not travel. Then when we started to let it travel we created other chances It can’t happen again, we need to give continuity in these matches here where there was a need to score more goals. It’s useless to feel sorry for ourselves, we have to go and win qualification in France. But first let’s think about La Spezia”. “We have to be confident about the return: it will be difficult over there, but our technical qualities are very important.” See also Contacts with Ristic and that Lucci blitz in Florence: the background to the Vlahovic negotiation

February 16, 2023 (change February 16, 2023 | 23:46)

