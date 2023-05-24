Juventus-Allegri, the crux of the two-year contract between Max and the bianconeri

The after Allegri at Juventus hasn’t started yet. The knot will have to be resolved in the next few weeks, because the Livorno coach’s contract is valid for others two seasons (7.5 million net plus bonuses per year): an exemption would cost around thirty million and this is a hypothesis that the Juventus club has no intention of pursuing. Therefore, an agreement for a consensual divorce would be needed. But now there are two championship days to play, in which Juve will have to collect as many points as possible trying not to make calculations. “It’s a difficult time on and off the pitch, Juventus has always faced adversity and has always strengthened in adversity. Today I spoke to our coach Allegri, he feels responsible for our history and is determined with our team to face the next two matches to deserve Europe on the pitch”, the words of a John Elkann strongly anchored in the present and who has not spoken about the future of the Juventus bench.



Juventus-Zidane? Suggestion

So everything postponed to June. The total coach in the event of separation between Max Allegri and Juventus? In these hours the rumors about Zinedine Zidanebut concretely they have little or nothing.

Of course Zizou’s return to Turin would be a beautiful dream for all those who have a black and white heart, but the costs that would involve hiring the former Real Madrid coach seem anything but in line with the new Juventus course. The same goes for Antonio Conte.

At the moment, the feeling is that the Lady wants to restart from a young and rampant coach. A technician with a game idea, a good football project and the right hunger to lead a team that will have a few senators and a good group of emerging players.

