Allegri-Juventus, scudetto comeback on Napoli and Milan in 5 moves

There Allegri’s Juventus it won’t put on a show, but it has returned to being a war machine: after the crisis at the beginning of the season (with elimination from the Champions League group and passage to the Europa League), it has squared the circle and the Juventus team has begun to grind victories in series, becoming an impregnable bunker for the opponents (8 hits in a row). Scoring Juve is becoming a Guinness Book of Records feat (again: 8 matches) and, in the meantime, Napoli are ‘only’ 7 points away (Milan caught up sensationally from Roma at the San Siro, “We messed ourselves up,” Pioli said), with the direct clash at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Friday evening at 20.45. The dream is to close the next day at -4.

Allegri, the 5 moves for Juventus to comeback for the Scudetto

Max Allegri changed the face of Juventus in 5 moves. Which? First of all, according to Tuttosport, he managed to enter the hearts of its players (“Danilo was the backbone, but not the only element who, inside the locker room, was able to lend a hand to the coach to create the right atmosphere”), gave a tactical turn to the team with the transition from 4-3-3 to 3-5-2 (with Milik and Kean, in the absence of Vlahovic), which becomes 3-5-1-1 when there is only one center forward (usually Milik or Kean) and another under striker (Di Maria or Miretti). Again according to the Turin sports newspaper, Allegri has armored the defense with 756 minutes of unbeaten run in the league (822 considering injury time). “All of this almost always without Bonucci and often changing the interpreters of the rearguard”, underlines Tuttosport. The Juventus coach succeeded exploit resources from the bench often solving games with his substitutions. The fifth move of Allegri “the transformer”: aver converted the tension due to non-football issues into positive energy to vent on the pitch.

