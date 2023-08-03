The Juventus coach: “Test against Real played at a good pace, now we’ll have to focus on the championship. The Americans? McKennie good, Weah ok even if he was more tired”

From our correspondent Fabiana Della Valle – orlando (us)

Two victories out of two: thus ending the American tour of Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus, who beat Milan (on penalties) and Real Madrid. Before getting on the plane that will take him back to Italy, there is time to talk about the match, the singles and also the championship to come.

juve, good test — "We finished this period of work well – said the Juve coach – against a very strong team, which has great technique and just as much physicality. We played well for the first 25 minutes attacking forwards, then it's normal that they took over. But we defended well, we could have done better on some turnovers in the second half, but I'm happy. More than the heat here in Florida we suffered from the humidity, but we immediately settled in: the game was played at a good pace".

cheerful and the champions operation — The one against Real will probably be the only European test for the bianconeri, given that they have been excluded from the Conference. The Champions League vanished due to the 10-point penalty is an open wound, but the coach plans to return soon: “We have started a journey, unfortunately we are out of the European cups despite finishing third and we would have had the right to participate in the Champions League . We have to do without it and we have to be more focused on the championship, to make sure we can participate again in the most important cup in 2024-25 ”.

the made in usa goal by juve — Finally, a comment on the two American protagonists on the occasion of the 2-0 goal: "McKennie played a good game today and I'm very happy. Weah was a little more tired, but he's a guy who has good qualities and who will be very useful to the team ".