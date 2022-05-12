The coach has a 7 million annual contract plus bonuses until 2025 and that will remain, but the club’s plans for next season are clear: the championship and the fight for the Champions League, to be reached by running from the start.

Allegri was called back to Juve last summer to build a new cycle, to make the team capable of getting back into the running on all fronts within a few years. “He has the credibility to do it”, explained the president Andrea Agnelli during the performance press conference in which the coach – who did not yet know the group in depth – let the word “scudetto” slip away among the objectives to be achieved at his first year of new management. The certainties were dampened right away, after the first four league games which saw the same disadvantage of the bianconeri restored to the top of the standings in the previous season: those ten points that had weighed so much in the management of Andrea Pirlo, who also closed at 78 points , more than Max can reach this year. The seasonal balance also sees the Old Lady without trophies for the first time in ten years, but with the minimum goal of fourth place achieved without worries.

EVALUATIONS – The glass is half empty. Juve this year has never won against the big names in Serie A, and leaving many points on the road against the small and medium-sized ones, they have lost all the trains to get back into the championship race. Allegri has restored solidity to the defensive phase, the goal difference was however penalized by the lack of effectiveness of the team in the realization phase. The figure is not in keeping with the tricolor ambitions and leaves no way out: 55 goals like Roma and Udinese, or ninth – or more correctly eleventh – attack in the championship. The arrival of Vlahovic in January has conveyed greater confidence, as well as added a reference inside the area with a center forward, but it was not enough to change the trend of the first months. Accidents also weighed on seasonal performance, some traumatic (and therefore not attributable to the responsibility of the staff) but other muscular, and for these there were often abnormal recovery times: longer than usual, in the absence of injuries. All this forced the team to show up with many defections – or in any case with players not at their best – in the key moments of the year, in the league as in the cups. See also Pirelli Cup: 2021 champions awarded at the Motor Bike Expo

POSITION – Allegri has a contract of seven million per season until 2025, it would reach nine with bonuses linked to the achievement of certain objectives. The club’s choice to submit such a long contract to him involved a first period of adjustment, for this coach and managers have already made an appointment for next season in terms of scudetto. The regret for the evolution of this year however remains, also because the competition has never shown itself to be impeccable or so far from the current level of the bianconeri. It must be reconstructed that Juve’s path seemed so much compromised – after the first part – that the reinforcements in January seemed more aimed at securing qualification for the next Champions League, given the complex ranking conditions. The Lady won the highest number of points from the fifth day in the direct home match with Inter, while on the level of the game the team never gave the feeling of having reached the maturity to keep the games in hand. Let it be clear that even the usual debate between players and results has often garnered denials on both sides: the most beautiful Juve of the year against Villarreal and Inter was beaten in both cases, as well as on other occasions the team he could have done much more but did not dare. See also A company plans a 400 hm3 desalination plant to alleviate the reduction of aquifers

FUTURE – Coach and management are in line on future field goals as well as on those related to the market. The purchases of Vlahovic and Zakaria last January, but also Gatti, anticipated part of the investments planned for next summer. Allegri wants a squad more suited to his ideas and it is in midfield in particular that he would like the most significant reinforcements. The four additions (five to a maximum of five) that will arrive from the next transfer window will have to increase the value of the squad in terms of perspective but also of immediate performance, which is why most of the operations could concern players who already know the Italian league. . The average age of the squad will drop further without Chiellini (to greetings) but we will also have to pay attention to the experience of individuals. Juve want to present themselves at the starting line of the next championship with the clear intention of winning the Scudetto, and of making theirs in the Champions League: here too this year’s exit from the second round with Villarreal left a veil of disappointment among the bianconeri fans, since the opposing team – which then closed their European run in the semifinal – seemed affordable on paper. Allegri and Juve are destined to move forward together, but a second false start will hardly be granted. See also Juve, new accusations of false accounting. Search law firms in Turin, Rome and Milan

May 12, 2022 (change May 12, 2022 | 9:04 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#AllegriJuve #step #false #start #allowed