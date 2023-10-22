Thus the Juventus coach after the victory over Milan at San Siro: “One match doesn’t change the prospects. My ending? In the last minutes, in the lead, we must not force the plays. For the rest, a team to be praised”

Livia Taglioli

“One match doesn’t change the prospects: Milan, Inter and Napoli remain the favourites, we are aiming for one of the top four places by taking one step at a time. We have to have a good first round and then we’ll see in the return”, said Max Allegri after Juve’s victory at San Siro against Milan, who are now one point behind the Nerazzurri. At the end, which saw a particularly nervous Allegri: “In the last minutes, in the lead, you don’t have to force plays but go for sure shots. So no dribbling, no tackles, no passes in tight spaces.”

"It was a match in which the boys played well defensively in the first half, then there are the episodes. It's been a long time since we won against Milan, I just have to thank the boys." As always, Allegri also lists the things that need improvement: "The ball management at the end could have been done better. With more patience we went to shoot without giving them the chance to go on the counterattack. The superiority was there, but Leao can nullify it. a question of passes made in one way or another. The pitch must become like an airport, they shouldn't have taken the ball. That way we wouldn't have suffered counterattacks."

"Gatti was very good, Leao was overflowing. Weah also did well in the doubling. In the first half we conceded little or nothing, then the games last 95 minutes and the episode went in our favor. The boys were good to seek victory." The young defender was making his debut: "Huijsen entered calmly and calmly, he never played difficult balls and never put his teammate in difficulty. He read like a great player, he did things like Ciro Ferrara". His goal, as an ex, decided the match. Then the tears, at the end of the match: "Locatelli is sometimes criticized beyond measure. He is technically good and can only improve. He goes around the pitch less and this allows him to play better, he provides coverage, he is a Juventus player temperamentally and technically ".