The Juve coach: “We need to improve match management. Rabiot? He has a different engine”
“We deserve second place, it’s not easy to play since the penalty arrived. Now we’d be at 53”, commented Juve coach Max Allegri at the end of the match against Sampdoria. “We need to improve match management. But it’s normal with so many players in the middle who haven’t yet played many games with the first team. Rabiot? He has a different engine than the others.”
Soon the complete article
March 12 – 11.13pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Allegri #easy #play #deserve #place
Leave a Reply