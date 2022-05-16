Thus the Juventus coach: “It was Giorgio and Paulo’s party. We talked to the club, we have clear ideas about the transfer market. And a good starting point: many will improve, from Zakaria to Vlahovic”

“It was the party of Chiellini and Dybala, but you have to get used to winning again – said Juve coach Max Allegri after the draw with Lazio -. We talked with the club, we have clear ideas about the transfer market. And a good basis for football. start: many will improve, from Zakaria to Vlahovic “.

the party – “Tonight was wonderful, full of emotions, it was Chiellini and Dybala’s evening. Chiellini has given a lot to football as a passion, love for his work. We should put some of his videos also in Coverciano and in the youth sectors to show how defends himself, he also left a lot on a personal level, even to me. With Bonucci, Barzagli, Buffon and Marchisio he introduced me to Juve, he helped me a lot. Paulo was an important player, I raised him, then he earned a place and deserved this tribute. He gave so much to Juve, with passion and great class. ” On Paulo’s tears: “I don’t think it was a question of being ready to leave or not, Giorgio had the strength to smile but maybe afterwards he’ll cry at home. Paulo didn’t make it, I got excited too but everyone reacts in a different way. I was lucky to experience these emotions. “ See also Gerardo Martino would have banned Alan Mozo from the Mexican team

On the match – “In the end I got a little angry, but then it passed, it was nice to finish with a win, the players behaved well. Tonight it was the emblem of the year, you have to get used to winning quickly “.

On the market – “We talked with the company, the ideas are clear then the market can develop in one way or another. We have to start from the base this year, many will improve like the newcomers Vlahovic and Zakaria, Miretti was a pleasant surprise. who also this evening played with personality and technique, vertically, which is something that drives me crazy, Morata played a good game … “. And he concludes: “Until October you travel at certain rhythms, from October to February to others … When the daisies bloom, the rhythms drop and you need players of great technique”.

