After two seasons of hiatus, Massimiliano Allegri is ready to return to the bench. The former Juventus coach was on Sunday on the ‘Sky Sport’ set, talking again about the call he received in 2018 from Madrid: “Three years ago the president of Real Madrid called me to offer me the meringues bench. I said that not because I had given Agnelli my word to stay at Juventus ”.

Wish to go back: “In recent months I have received several calls, but now I am ready: I ​​want to go back to training in June. I miss seeing the players every day. “

Christian: “It is different to play with or without him. His strength is having a head focused on victory. It is normal for him to always look for the goal, and whoever plays alongside him must have the intelligence to occupy the spaces he leaves free. Mandžukic, poor thing, ran like the most. Let no one touch it … ”.

Your favorite players: “Ronaldinho and Cassano were the only ones who made the ball pass where it couldn’t. It was unbelievable. Seedorf? Once I left him on the bench twice in a row, he complained that it had never happened to him, and I told him ‘get ready, because the third time comes on Sunday.’

The best strikers in the world: “Benzema, Lewandowski, Ibrahimovic, who I wish ten years ago would have convinced himself to be a serious center forward, Higuaín who has incredible technique, Haaland… The Frenchman has been at Madrid for ten years, they said a thousand times that he had to leave, and in the end he always played ”.

Cristiano and Messi: “Who do I choose? I do not know. One is stronger, the other is bigger… ”.

Suarez or Morata: “By career, the Uruguayan, but the Spanish has grown a lot. In the decisive matches he is incredible, he always scores in the finals ”.

Her future: “Go back to Juve? I don’t know, Pirlo is doing well. I like both England and Spain… ”.