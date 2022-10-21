Massimiliano Allegri can smile: he is finally starting to see Juventus he had in mind since the beginning of the season. “We are starting to express ourselves well as a team. We had a hole in a week that makes us late in the championship. We had to confirm the victory of the derby and we did well, even if in the first half we suffered a little, despite having created excellent chances. in the second half we increased the laps, they dropped and we closed it. We are improving as a team and in terms of physical condition, as demonstrated by the fact that the team did better in the second half. These victories feed self-esteem. “