“I’m sorry, but we couldn’t have done more than that. We paid for the inexperience, these are necessary steps,” said Juve coach Max Allegri after the defeat against Sevilla in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final. “I have nothing to reproach the team for – added the coach -, we had a good game. Now we aim to improve last year’s standings, against Empoli we will show anger for this elimination”.

Match analysis — “When you play such important matches, where the details make the difference, scoring a goal takes just an instant. These are passes that the team has to make, especially the guys who have little international experience. We paid for the second goal, we could have done it ourselves at 2-1. We can’t help it, it was a balanced game. When you get to the bottom like us there are other teams that don’t lift trophies. We have to think about ourselves. No one is born learned. Tonight was a manly match, in on certain occasions we paid”. See also F1 | Aston Martin: Drugovich runs in Bahrain if Stroll doesn't recover

On the initial choices — “Against their defenders who suffered from depth, I brought Kean and Iling to play. They also had a good match. Sorry they didn’t go to the final, the boys deserved it this year. Next year these boys will have more international matches and will improve in details”.

NOW THE CHAMPIONSHIP — “We have to finish second, improve the standings of the last two years. We have to get over the disappointment and recover energy, we will be ready against Empoli with even more anger after tonight’s elimination”.

May 19, 2023 (change May 19, 2023 | 00:25)

