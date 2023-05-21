The coach on the eve of the match against Empoli: “I spoke to the owners and expressed my thoughts. When they call me a businessman, they give me a compliment”
“As I always do when it comes to the end of the season with the owners, I spoke and expressed my thoughts. Every day I compare myself with Calvo and with Scanavino. But right now talking about the future doesn’t make sense because we have three important games. I have a two-year contract and I remain 100% regarding my choice. I can decide about myself, not about others”: so Max Allgeri, Juventus coach, in view of the championship match against Empoli.
Regarding John Elkann’s words last November: “His words only made me happy. I have always been available to the company. I’m part of a company and I have responsibilities, when they tell me I’m a corporate citizen they give me a compliment”.
