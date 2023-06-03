“A reproach against me for this season? None. As always, in the end we will take stock, to improve next season – said Juve coach Max Allegri on the eve of the final match of the championship, with the team playing in Udine – “A year like this has made us grow in terms of balance. After Udine we will know if we will be in the Europa League or in the Conference and from there we will plan for 2023-24”.