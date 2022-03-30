From whistles to applause, just to mark the end of the tunnel. Mattia De Sciglio and Federico Bernardeschi shared years of darkness, in the relationship with Juventus fans and beyond. The former had even left Turin to live outside for a year, waiting for the natural end of his relationship with the club. The second, remaining in Juventus, had accepted difficult months of emotional suffering, not very rewarding from a professional point of view. Things have changed thanks to the return of Max Allegri: even if fate could now lead them in different directions.