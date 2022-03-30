They entered this season in the expiration of the contract, the return of Allegri has relaunched them both. But their paths began to diverge with the national team: reconquered by the former AC Milan player, missed by injury by the former viola. And they could continue to remain distinct even on the renewal match: close for Mattia, Federico instead …
From whistles to applause, just to mark the end of the tunnel. Mattia De Sciglio and Federico Bernardeschi shared years of darkness, in the relationship with Juventus fans and beyond. The former had even left Turin to live outside for a year, waiting for the natural end of his relationship with the club. The second, remaining in Juventus, had accepted difficult months of emotional suffering, not very rewarding from a professional point of view. Things have changed thanks to the return of Max Allegri: even if fate could now lead them in different directions.
#Allegri #regenerated #future #divide #Berna #Sciglio #crossed #destinies
