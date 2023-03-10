Juve play at home against Freiburg and look at the return to Germany with more serenity. A goal by the usual Di Maria, European solver, launches the bianconeri. Max Allegri spoke like this after the match: “The boys played a good match. On the only occasion conceded we risked conceding a draw, but luckily he touched it. We missed too many passes, however. Times become essential because the others then leave immediately. We can do better on this”.

Return

—

A comment on Chiesa’s condition, who stopped briefly in the second half with a knee problem and then returned to the pitch: “He felt a nuisance, it needs to be evaluated but I hope it’s nothing serious. We all hope so. We have several players out or on the way back. Miretti returned today and had a time, ditto Bonucci and Fagioli. Sunday, against Sampdoria, we will have a very important match. Then we go to Milan and anything can happen in direct matches”. A comment on Freiburg and the return match: “Let’s see, it won’t be easy and we know it. What makes me think positive is that we have created a lot. They have given space and we will have to make the most of it. We must have the right attitude, that’s it. Play games of sacrifice. Last year, for example, we played with Chiesa as a center forward and Bernardeschi as a second striker”.