The Juventus coach is satisfied with the performance against Bologna and comments on the words of the CEO. Arrivabene: “We have to work on these players, they can improve in terms of self-esteem and results”

“I am very satisfied with the competitive position that the boys have put on the field – comments the Juventus coach Allegri after the 2-0 in Bologna -: we deserved to win, the important thing will be not to let our guard down. Tonight I am happy for the approach and competitive malice “. On the words of the CEO Arrivabene in the pre-match: “Even without reinforcements we have an excellent squad, we have to work on these players, they can improve in terms of self-esteem and results.”

The analysis – “The question was to understand the moments of the match well, which we did not do well in Venice. Compared to that match we entered the field better, still not very well in terms of ball management. But then we had a good match, I think it’s a victory well deserved. But we must not let our guard down, now we have Cagliari, then we will have two months of difficult matches, direct clashes, from Napoli to the Champions League. Tonight I am happy for the approach and the competitive nastiness. ”

Market without reinforcements – “The Juve squad is excellent, we have to work with these players, trying to improve on a technical and results level, we will work with these players until June. I am very happy with this squad, with this team, but from the very beginning. we knew it would not be easy to finish in the top four or win the Scudetto. “

December 18, 2021 (change December 18, 2021 | 20:39)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Allegri #Good #approach #badness #squad #Excellent #reinforcements