Controversy on the eve of the match against Empoli

It’s a Massimiliano Allegri who decides to go on the attack on the eve of the match against Empoli, the first after the bitter disappointment for the elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla and the first of a triptych completed by the matches against Milan and Udinese. Three opportunities to settle those 3 points that virtually separate Juventus from the arithmetic achievement, on the field, of one of the three places left available to finish in the Champions League area, which however risks being canceled by the sentences arriving from the sports justice. Starting from the new penalty that the Federal Court of Appeal will already pronounce tomorrow. Yet the Juventus coach’s thoughts still went to the bitter night of “Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan” in today’s press conference, especially when he was called to comment on the words released in the mixed zone by his goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. The site www.calciomercato.com writes it.

LITTLE ANSWER – “I didn’t like the reaction to our lead’s goal, we ducked too much and gave space to their qualities. It was a negative reaction and we wouldn’t have deserved to go through to the next round”, this is the offending pass from the number one Polish, always very sincere and thoughtful when it comes to taking a position. Then there would be the question of the need to rediscover that Juve mentality for which settling for second place and finishing without titles does not reflect the club’s philosophy, another step in clear contrast to the softer communication line chosen by Allegri in recent weeks . In short, a lot of material to reflect on and which led the coach from Livorno to serve a very insightful reply towards his footballer: “I don’t know his exact words then maybe he doesn’t know Italian very well and maybe he got the terms wrong. At the end of the game we should keep quiet. Cuadrado’s (in the press conference on the eve of Seville he highlighted the need to attack the opponent, ed) was a joke. Let’s say that this year between one game and another we haven’t always been lucky in the decisions, but let’s not talk about the past and let’s see how we finish the championship”.

DRESSING ROOM SPLIT – Without beating around the bush, Allegri didn’t appreciate Szczesny’s departure at all and did nothing to hide it. The reference to the allegedly imperfect Italian of his player is out of place, if we consider that the Polish goalkeeper has now been in our country for 8 years and that, also in this case, he has repeatedly given proof of knowing how to choose the words with great precision use according to situations. The real problem behind this annoyed response from Allegri is that the party inside the players’ locker room that is less and less convinced of the coach’s tactical choices is growing more and more. A party that includes players whose characteristics are little exalted by Juve’s often defensive approach to matches – Vlahovic, Chiesa and Di Maria are the most penalized in this sense – and which, albeit in a more nuanced way, does not exclude those who are for some time the players most loyal to the Juventus coach and his score but who – see Cuadrado – have highlighted the need to face the opponents in a more courageous and proactive way. Very clear signs of detachment that the club will take into account in view of the conclusion of this troubled season and the technical assessments that will concern everyone, including Allegri.

