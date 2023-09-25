“Tomorrow we must play the necessary match to return to victory and cancel the bad defeat against Sassuolo. We also need to get used to the fact that now we only have one chance a week to translate the training work into performance.” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said this in the presentation press conference on the eve of the match against Lecce. “I will have to evaluate the training on a physical level today. Gatti has 26 games with Juventus, he must remain calm and calm: mistakes in his career in the football that counts will make others happen. Szczesny is the starting goalkeeper and will play tomorrow, knowing however that Perin is has become a very important problem. We have a small problem with Kean who stopped yesterday in training due to the flare-up of a small tibia problem, the others are all fine. Chiesa spent a lot on Saturday, I have to evaluate, one of him and Vlahovic could start from bench: tomorrow the changes will make the difference. We need to stay in the game, focused, without getting nervous, and Dusan has to grow in this aspect, but he will, he’s young.”