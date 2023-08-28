The technician was hard-nosed with the team due to some decisions by Di Bello and the protests from Bologna, then the “sickness”. Deputy Landucci on TV

F.Cornacchia-F.Della Valle

Massimiliano Allegri getting angry and raising his voice in the locker room is nothing new. Things that happen after a game that didn’t go as he expected and hoped. What had never happened instead is that the Juventus coach did not appear in front of microphones and notebooks. Reason: an illness, at least that’s what his trusted deputy Marco Landucci told, who went on television and at the press conference in his place. A version that however was partially modified by the club’s press office, which spoke only of tiredness. Summary: Max is fine, he left the Allianz Stadium without needing medical treatment, but since he was tired and even a little agitated after the match it was decided to avoid further stress for him.

anger and screams — Difficult to understand what really happened in the belly of the Allianz Stadium after the final whistle of a match that Allegri wanted to win and that he had prepared in a different way. What is certain is that the coach left the field furious, partly for the performance, partly for the refereeing, which he didn’t like very much. He entered the locker room screaming so loud that his voice was heard even in the area reserved for the press, but it is not known if he was angry with someone in particular, with the group or simply with the result. He certainly wasn’t serene, other times he vented after 90 minutes but then he showed up regularly to talk, but this time he wasn’t. See also Pelé already has a stadium in Colombia: this is the field that will bear his name

the yellow — “Massimiliano had a little illness but nothing serious, that’s why he sent me,” Landucci explained to Dazn. His words that had immediately created a certain alarm, however he returned after the clarification from the press office, that he prefers to speak of “generalized tiredness”, which is why it was preferred to leave him alone. Perhaps Allegri felt that Bologna could become a trap for Juventus, so much so that in the press conference on the eve he had warned the team against easy enthusiasm. “I saw too much after the first match – he said -, it’s fine but we’re at the beginning of the season. If we don’t face Bologna with the right attitude, we’ll hardly be able to bring it home. It’s right to have enthusiasm but we also need calm. Normality will be to go back to winning as many games as possible. We have to keep working.” See also Vallecano Ray vs. Athletic: Falcao is the starter, live

arbitrage — Words that now sound like a prophecy: Juventus could have taken advantage of the easy calendar at the start to make an encore after the great success in Udine, instead they immediately found themselves chasing and were unable to go beyond the draw. It is easy for Allegri to lose his nerves, probably also due to some refereeing episodes deemed dubious (Juventus asked for a penalty for a hand ball). Last season was very tiring due to everything that happened off the field and the coach had lost control on more than one occasion, sometimes even publicly. This time, avoiding talking to him could also have been a way to keep him from blurting out, perhaps a way to protect him. One of the versions that circulated yesterday is that he was furious because Claudio Fenucci, CEO of Bologna, had gone on TV before him, but frankly it seems too fragile a motivation. Easier that it was an accumulation of stress that became difficult to manage. See also From trials to the Superlega: all the challenges of the new Juventus board

empoli — Allegri will still have a few hours to rest, then he will have to return to focus on Juventus. The next opponent will be Empoli away, which does not evoke beautiful memories: Juventus took a good beating in Tuscany last season, probably conditioned by the news, which arrived in the pre-match, of the ten penalty points inflicted by the sports justice for the capital gains story. This time the Lady is aiming for a different ending.