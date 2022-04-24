“It will be a difficult match because Sassuolo, when they come from a defeat, are always difficult to face – so Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri on the eve of tomorrow night’s match against Sassuolo. – They are a technical team, in an excellent position. ranking position. We have to play a fair game otherwise we will come out with broken bones. ” Fourth place? “It is still long, it is not yet mathematical, we still have 5 games to play, two direct clashes with Lazio and Fiorentina. Let’s take one step at a time. Then we will evaluate the work that has been done”.