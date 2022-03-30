Against his possible future, the Argentine is aiming for a starting position that could mean returning to the 4-2-3-1: the path of the trident is easier, with Joya off the bench. Defense almost done, first full training session for the Swiss, on the pitch in the match against Pro Sesto

There is a Juve with Paulo Dybala in the present, one without in the future. To Massimiliano Allegri the choice of formation to improve in order to face the most important match of the current championship. On Sunday there is the opportunity to overtake Inter (even if they have yet to recover a match against Bologna) and relaunch the scudetto dream that is nurtured among the fans, despite the advantage of Napoli and Milan above all. The Nerazzurri club is the most probable for the future of the ten, the only realistic destination to date in the event of a stay in Serie A. But the person concerned would not seem willing to be distracted by the transfer market, but rather appears concentrated to close his game in the best possible way. adventure under the Mole.

WITH DYBALA – Allegri already has all the potential interpreters of the race to organize the advanced department, except Morata who is expected for tomorrow. With Dybala on the pitch, he can shape a 4-2-3-1, with the Argentine under tip behind Vlahovic, Cuadrado on the right and one between Bernardeschi or Morata on the left. The solution would numerically lighten the midfield, with Locatelli ready to take back the starting place next to Rabiot, considering the late return of Arthur (who will train at Continassa only on Saturday) and Zakaria’s conditions that do not yet allow him to be available. for a long playing time.

WITHOUT DYBALA – In the event that Allegri instead wants to opt for the exclusion of the ten, Cuadrado could simply close the trident of a 4-3-3 with Vlahovic and Morata and in the middle it would go to three as has happened in the last period: with Arthur in the control room and Locatelli on the right half-winger, opposite to Rabiot who is less exposed in the door area. Dybala at that point could become a good solution in the race – in March 2020 it was he who changed the Italian derby from the bench and virtually sewed the last Juventus Scudetto – or even the great excluded of the evening at the Stadium.

OTHER CHOICES – While waiting to dissolve the reserves from the midfield upwards, Allegri thinks with less doubts in the back department. Defending the goal against Inter will be the owner, Szczesny. To protect him in all probability De Ligt and Chiellini, the latter ready for the long term unlike Bonucci, who returned to the field with the national team in Turkey only for a few final minutes. Barring surprises, the right side should be Danilo, who will return to work on Saturday but did not play the last match with Brazil to be ready on Sunday. While on the left De Sciglio appears clearly favored over Pellegrini and Alex Sandro, despite the latter being close to total return to the group.

IN THE FIELD – In the morning the team (still without national teams and with many young players on the field) held a joint training session against Pro Sesto. The match ended on the result of 1-1, thanks to the goals of Daniele Rugani and Daniele Grandi. Denis Zakaria also took part in the test, while Alex Sandro did only part of the training. It was a good opportunity to put minutes in the legs with a race pace and to see some young people at work who trained at Continassa with Max Allegri during the break. From tomorrow we will begin to get serious towards Inter: with the choice of the Dybala key to take and not only, obviously.

