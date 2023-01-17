On the eve of the eighth final of the Italian Cup, Thursday evening at the Allianz Stadium against Monza, Massimiliano Allegri found two other long-term patients from the infirmary on the field: Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio in the morning played part of the group ‘training. The blue hasn’t played for three and a half months due to an injury to the rectus femoris of his right thigh, his last match on 5 October against Maccabi Haifa. The Colombian hasn’t seen yet after the World Cup due to a knee annoyance that stopped him for longer than expected, even in this last phase: the expected return to the match against Monza, having returned to work only partially and only 48 hours later, at this point it appears anything but obvious, at least from the beginning.

Prudence Vlahovic

—

The news comes 24 hours after those of two other group returns, those of Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic. Taking advantage of the sequence of three consecutive home games, between the championship and the cup, the most optimistic of the objectives was to have them back in the squad on Sunday with Atalanta, then aiming his sights on the championship match against Monza on Sunday 29. But if the Serbian seemed further on, also due to the different nature of the injury (him groin, Pogba’s return from meniscus surgery), the first results on the pitch call for caution. The other excellent name still in the pits is Leonardo Bonucci, who has been out for a month due to inflammation of the adductor longus tendon: for his return, the focus is now on Atalanta.