Allegri, ex-partner Claudia acquitted: “She didn’t spend the money intended for her son on herself”

Claudia Ughi, former partner of Massimiliano Allegri, was acquitted because the fact does not exist. The Juventus coach had taken her to court on charges of having kept for himself the money that Allegri paid for the maintenance of her son born from their relationship. But the investigating judge of the Turin court, Edmondo Pio, considered that the accusations were theft of any kind. Ughi’s lawyers, Davide Steccanella and Paolo Davico Bonino, said they were “satisfied with the sentence” and hoped that “the family will find its peace”.

Claudia Ughi and Massimiliano Allegri separated in 2017, after 13 years of living together. The two had never made it to the altar. But according to the agreements, Allegri had to pay 10,000 euros a month for child support, now 11 years old. Obligation always respected by the football coach.

In 2021, however, Allegri asked for the figure to be halved, a request rejected by the civil court. In that same year he denounced her ex-partner with various accusations. Claudia Ughi, in fact, during the trial had to defend herself against accusations of embezzlement and embezzlement of her son’s assets. Allegri accused her of having used part of the 10,000 euros paid for maintenance for personal purposes, for “high-risk” investments, for paying the university fees of her adult daughter (born from a previous relationship), who lives with her. The finance police had counted 210 thousand euros (out of a total of 600 thousand) and, therefore, damage of “significant gravity”.

The prosecutor had agreed with Massimiliano Allegri and had asked for a year and two months’ imprisonment in prison for the woman. But the lawyers debunked the charges by presenting all the necessary bank documents. Claudia’s natural father and grandparents provide regular payments for the eldest daughter. There is no financial speculation, there are no mysterious transfers between current accounts, there is no robbery or even waste.

Instead, there are sums saved “responsibly” during the two years of the pandemic. If a house has been purchased in Livorno it is because Livorno is the city where everyone comes from and where everyone has family members. In short, Claudia behaved not only legitimately, but transparently. And the judge agreed with her.