On the match against Napoli: “I’m sorry to have lost a match like this: we played a good match, but I conceded a goal like chickens. Congratulations to Napoli who won a well-deserved Scudetto”

“Everyone talks about Juve by hearsay but we experienced a surreal situation,” said Juve coach Max Allegri after the knockout with Napoli. On the match: “We’re sorry to have lost a match like this: we played a good match but conceded a foolish goal. Congratulations to Napoli who have won a well-deserved Scudetto”.

Match analysis — “There was a need for two technical players, one to play one-on-one. The team played a good game, which remains. We conceded a bit of a foolish goal. Just review the action, you have to go defend in the box and instead we stayed put. But it’s part of the growth of the players, certain things are taken for granted, these are things that happen. We’re sorry for a match played against a strong Napoli, who deservedly won the Scudetto. But we’re still in we have an advantage over our pursuers, we have a semi-final against Inter and we need to remain calm because we can’t do anything. We also need to accept the referees’ decisions, for better or for worse, we can’t change the result anyway.” See also World show in the shadow of the Colosseum: "Rome will be the Wimbledon of skateboarding"

Team praise — “There’s a round of applause for the boys. I hear a lot of talk, people don’t know anything but talk: we lived through a surreal situation and the boys were wonderful. We have to get to second place. Am I tired? No, I’m serene. I have a important team, this year will make us grow for the future and next year we will be there to fight for the championship”.

On the choice of owners — “Miretti and Soulè played an important game, then Chiesa is recovering and he’ll be better next year. Di Maria needed to recover, Vlahovic too. Milik played a great game.”

On blacksmiths — “The foul by Gatti and the failure to validate Di Maria’s goal? There’s no need to explain anything, the referees are good, I congratulate Fabbri.”

April 23, 2023 (change April 23, 2023 | 23:46)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Allegri #talks #Juve #hearsay #living #surreal #situation