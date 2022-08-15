So the coach: “He had that adductor problem even a week ago, now we see the results of the exams tomorrow.” On the match: “We got off to a good start, then we lost a few balls on the way out and there we struggled a bit.”

“Di Maria? Let’s see tomorrow the results of the exams, these are things that happen – comments the Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri after the 3-0 inflicted on Sassuolo at the debut -. We started well, then we lost a few balls on the way out and there we went into some difficulty. In those situations you have to be calm and let the moment pass “.

injuries – Allegri returns to Di Maria’s injury (whose conditions will be evaluated tomorrow): “He had that adductor problem even a week ago, but I’m not worried, now we see the results of the exams tomorrow. He was having fun, maybe I should have removed it at 3-0 “. Di Maria left the pitch in the 65th minute with a sore face: “But he always has that face there,” joked Allegri. See also Dakar | The 2023 edition will be held over 14 stages

The match and the singles – “We are working and we have improved – continued Allegri -, although we played a good match we threw too many balls on the open field. There we must try to close the action”. On Bremer: “I was amazed at the insertion he had, he has a good foot and today he played an excellent game. I called him back only once when he followed Berardi up to the half of the pitch, you have to give up there. He is struggling to defend because we have closed the spaces well. He has a leg, he is aggressive and covers for a long time: he is an important player. ” On Vlahovic, who returned to scoring, as when he made his debut in the Juve jersey: “He is happy when he scores but like everyone else we need to improve some passing choices, where the ball can end up … but tonight I’m very happy for him, he was very good” . See also Milivié 1, the Beetle which costs 570 thousand euros

On the market – Allegri does not want to talk about the possible arrivals of Paredes and Depay: “They are players from other teams, I don’t want to talk about them. The club will take care of the transfer market. Players who have left have been replaced, we have replaced excellent players who have started with players. excellent that have arrived “.

August 15, 2022 (change August 16, 2022 | 00:08)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Allegri #Marias #injury #worried