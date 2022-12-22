“We have 5 important months – explained the Juve coach – where the minimum objective is to stay in the top 4 and bring Napoli as close as possible. And then there are the Europa League and the Italian Cup. It would be nice to go all the way and play all 36 potential matches”

Juve just beat Rijeka 1-0 in the penultimate friendly of 2022 which saw four veterans from Qatar and many young players on the field. Inevitably, with Juve coach Max Allegri the focus shifts to the return of the Argentines and Rabiot, as well as the resumption of the competitive season: “More complicated to bring the Argentines back to clay or re-motivate Rabiot? There will be no problems with anyone, Di Maria and Paredes know that they will have to be two important men for us, especially Di Maria had some little problems”.

Target 36 races — “I heard Di Maria and he’s excited. With Rabiot there won’t be any problems. The players know that difficult games await us. We have 5 important months where the minimum objective is to stay in the top 4 and bring Napoli as close as possible. And then there’s the Europa League and the Italian Cup. It would be nice to go all the way and play all 36 potential matches,” he added. See also Sampdoria, Gasparin to ISP: "Ferrero has failed, never was president up to par"

Di Maria added value — “Is Di Maria compatible with the 3-5-2? The problem doesn’t exist, from 4 January to 5 June we have a minimum of 26 to a maximum of 36 games, we’ll need everyone. We need to understand when to play one or the other. Di Maria made an extraordinary final and will have to be an added value for us,” he underlined.

December 22nd – 4.42pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Allegri #Maria #felt #charged #added