The Juve coach comments on the win in Udine: “We had a good first half, in the second we did things halfway. Cambiaso is good and intelligent, he knows how to outnumber”

Livia Taglioli

“In Udine we had a good first half, in the second we did things halfway – said Allegri after Juve’s victory at the Udinese Arena -. We need to improve in handling the ball and when we lose it we have to defend differently. However it was very hot and we had players returning from injuries.”

on singles — "Chiesa? In my opinion he's a striker, then maybe I'm wrong. As a winger he isolates himself too much and only becomes a restart. Federico was good close to Vlahovic, they're improving, in that position he needs to improve the non-possession phase. Chiesa has to do 14-16 goals, having him play as a winger is an understatement." From Chiesa to Cambiaso, Juve's most dangerous actions sprang from the left chain: "It wasn't a surprise, Andrea is very good and intelligent. When Chiesa opens up he understands and goes to play inside. When Chiesa isn't there he will want a more linear player like Kostic, who didn't enter today because I also had Iling, who goes more inside the field while Kostic is more linear. If Chiesa came out first I would have put Kostic". From one wing to the other: "The match developed much more on the left. Weah got us out with the ball well, it was the first in Italy and it wasn't easy. He took this shot but I'm happy for him."

different Juventus? — “We need to make the most of the characteristics of the players. We keep our feet on the ground, we don’t think we’ve solved everything right away. These things are said against. After the 2-0 we gave up, then to do certain things you have to stay organized. and to move the center of gravity forward, the forwards have to run a lot. We’re working on it, we need to improve.” On Vlahovic: “He played a good game, he came from a period in which he had played little. Tonight he was on the pitch a lot and especially in the first half when we put him in motion he became important. The difference must be made when there is the ball handling, these are things we are working on.”

speak church — "Today we played a great game, especially in the first half we were very intense, we went to get them high, we have to play like this, this is modern football, we have to go and get the teams up, apply pressure, not always lock ourselves in behind and be also proactive and today we proved it". So Federico Chiesa: "The exultation? "Vlahovic? I get on well with him, then we're not standing still, we're moving, that's what the coach is asking us. And also with the arrival of Francesco Magnanelli we're trying these new tactics and I'm happy with it." On the goals and possible new reinforcements: "For the market you have to talk to the manager, we concentrate on the pitch and as the coach said, our goal this year is to reach the Champions League, then we'll see."