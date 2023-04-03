“Chiesa is available, he’ll go on the bench. His knee is fine, he has this tendon inflammation: he’s better now, the more he goes on, the better he’ll be. Alex Sandro will hardly be in the game, Bonucci will be available from Wednesday and Pogba will also be back with the team”. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said it in the presentation conference on the eve of the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg against Inter. “We need to create the conditions for the next round to go through. Inter are a strong team, regardless of the moment they are experiencing”.