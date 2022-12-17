The Juventus coach was very satisfied: “We could have done better up front, but winning, in this stadium, is always a pleasure. Let’s think about training and winning. The club will take care of the rest, Juve will continue after 120 years of history”

“Difficult game against a technical team, we had many players. We didn’t start very well, then the defensive phase went better too. We could have done better up front, but winning, in this stadium, is always a pleasure”: these are the first words by Juve coach Max Allegri after the 2-0 inflicted on Arsenal in their first outing after the World Cup break.

Chiesa and Pogba, the situation — Many young players were on the field, to make up for the many absences and not only linked to the World Championship: “Chiesa is just tired but it’s normal when one arrives after nine months of inactivity. I preferred not to risk it, but for the 27th it will be with the team again. Unfortunately, Paul hasn’t trained, I don’t know when or how he’ll be back. Otherwise, let’s put on a little theater about a player who hasn’t run a meter yet. Bonucci will have none, but Cuadrado will be there on the 27th, who will be available for Cremonese. De Sciglio ditto, we should be almost all of us. We hope to have Paul back soon”. See also F1 | Verstappen: "I escaped thanks to the fight between the Ferraris"

World Chapter — “Danilo and Alex Sandro will be back on the 27th, Rabiot and the Argentines will have a few more days. Kostic and McKennie trained well, Milik is working tomorrow, Szczesny returned today. In 10/15 days of rest you don’t lose much”.

The climate — “The responsibility is always the same, we think about training and winning. The club will take care of the rest, Juve will continue after 120 years of history. We have to work well. Today it is proof that for years we have done well in the youth sector, some there is a good boy”. On the corporate tsunami: “The sporting part is not affected. I’m sorry there isn’t the president, I was tied to him and still am on an emotional level. We must work harder to bring results and be ready. Good test tonight in one important stadium, the lads played a good match”.

December 17, 2022 (change December 17, 2022 | 22:56)

