The cameras caught him in the final part of the race, turning towards the grandstand behind the benches, his back to the field and staring at a sector. “What’s up?”. And again: “Shut up.” Then: “You go to train”. Finally: “Come here”. Massimiliano Allegri was angry with those who were booing some Juve players at the Stadium, the usual suspects. And at the end of the game he clarified it to Dazn’s microphones who asked him about it.

The statements

—

“I’m sorry because at this moment in which most of the public helps the team then there is someone who decides that someone is good or bad, regardless certain players enter and are booed,” explained the Juventus coach. “It happens with Kean, De Sciglio, sometimes with Paredes: they are Juventus players. Instead there are those who come to the stadium to boo them: I think it is disrespectful for kids who are doing good things in a difficult moment”. Already on the occasion of the last game Allegri had taken a position on the boos of the Juventus public towards De Sciglio.