“In the last ten games we’ve won eight and drawn. This is our job, we mustn’t let ourselves be distracted by external things.” Massimiliano Allegri keeps Juve together and after the draw with Atalanta he thinks first of all about the group: “We can only congratulate and thank the boys, I put myself in their shoes and finish from second to third place overnight in the tenth it’s psychologically tough, it’s as if they took away ‘yours’ what you did on the pitch”.

The objectives — “Unfortunately the only ‘patch’ in the first part of the season was the Champions League, in the league we have scored 38 points for the moment which would have been 40 without the Var mistake from Salernitana: apart from Napoli, we would be ahead of the others” , is Allegri’s reading on the overall picture to Dazn microphones. Does it mean being able to still get to the Europe that matters? “I don’t know if it can be done, I think that at 71 we’ll get to the Champions League: it’s difficult, but we have to work serenely, we have a week to recover energy, bring in players, then we find Monza who play well, then Europa League, then the Italian Cup… one step at a time: this is not the time to think about where we can get in the league”. See also Inter wins the Super Cup, Juve beaten 2-1 in extra time

The match — “We played a good game against a physical team like Atalanta, after days of great pressure the boys showed responsibility, seriousness and the desire to continue what they started at the beginning of the year”, commented Allegri after the 3-3 draw with the Goddess : “The game was complicated, I’m happy with the reaction and the performance of the boys, because mistakes could have cut our legs, after the 3-2 draw it could have finished 5-2. Instead we were good at staying in the game and overturning it, ordered, with the ability to take advantage of Danilo’s opportunity. Who is scoring an extraordinary goal and deserved a goal to compensate for the mistake at the start of the second half. Miretti missed the winning goal… Fabio needs to improve in the area, by now he has had many chances, but he has to stay serene and calm because the future is on his side, like Fagioli who played a great game. Bremer did it too tonight after… he didn’t come to Cremona or Naples”. See also Dybala-Juve, what has changed: the reasons that distance Paulo from Turin

January 22, 2023 (change January 22, 2023 | 23:40)

