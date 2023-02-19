The Juve coach after Spezia: “Congratulations to Perin. We are hasty but we have to be much more relaxed. It’s a final in France”

“The nephew has already written me a message, he’s happy because we won 2-0”. Massimiliano Allegri played the joke as a fresh grandfather, following the conference on the eve, after the success of Juventus in La Spezia in which it was a goal from Angel Di Maria that prevented him from “another” 1-0. “Angel gives the whole team more serenity, he’s extraordinary with the ball. Sometimes we are in a hurry but we have to be much calmer because the qualities are there. Have you ever seen champions playing soccer who are agitated or hysterical with the ball in their feet? I never, and I’ve been lucky enough to train enough. For this we all need to achieve a certain tranquillity, more mental than technical”.

RANKING AND CUP — Allegri says about the match: “Congratulations to the team, for the moment we have scored 47 points and in the standings we have risen to 32, reaching seventh place. We had a bad first half, then in the second we got off to a good start and we could have doubled through Kean. It must be said that we suffered more shots tonight than Thursday: congratulations to Perin, who made an extraordinary save on Gyasi. Football is like that. In the first leg against Nantes we had many chances and then we conceded on a counterattack in which we slipped. Thursday is a final: we know we have an excellent chance of going through, but also that it won’t be easy”. See also The 2 successes and 3 errors of FC Barcelona in their draw against Inter

KEAN-VLAHOVIC AND BONUCCI — A couple of notes on the singles. The first on the Kean-Vlahovic duo up front: “It was the first time they’d played together again, it wasn’t easy. We had prepared the match to attack deeply, something we lack: sometimes both attacked or both came towards each other instead of taking turns. But then Kean finished with the goal and Vlahovic also worked well for the team.” Bonucci’s return after a lifetime is also important: “It was right that he return, and that he return with a victory. He is the captain of the team, he is recovering: for this season finale you need to have everyone available ”.

