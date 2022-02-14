Álvaro Morata was one of the names of the winter market. For Xavi Hernández he was his favorite striker, but Chiesa’s injury plus Atlético de Madrid’s reluctance to strengthen a direct rival for European positions frustrated his arrival at what would be his entry into the third great club in Spain.

The vagaries of the market and his ‘invisible hand’ kept him in Turin, where he is taking advantage of all his opportunities. Allegri has found his Mandzukic 2.0 in the Spaniard, a player, once nine, from whom he takes advantage of his enormous capacity for work somewhat more fallen to the band.

From there it starts now Álvaro Morata in the 4-3-3 of the Livorno coach who has formed a trident in attack with the forward of La Roja, Paulo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovicthe latest star signing.

Before his arrival, Morata had already been adding minutes and more minutes with results. Starter against Napoli in Serie A and also against Inter where he assisted, but victory in the Super Cup eluded him. The load of games made him alternate in several games coming off the bench, but Allegri did not hesitate to give the Spaniard playing time.

His goal in these weeks came against Sampdoria. ANDhe 9 Juventino threw a wall with Cuadrado and waited near the edge of the area to hit with his inside and make it 2-0 at home to advance to the round of the Italian Cup.

His first match in band forming part of the trident was against Hellas Verona. Morata played 83 minutes and distributed a goal to Zakaria, who opened his account with Juventus. This day, 86 minutes together with Dybala and Vlahovic were not enough to beat Atalanta (1-1). Although it wasn’t his finest passing day (21/29), if he did create chances with important passes, he left opponents behind and came into the game regularly.

In the absence of fitting the pieces, this was confirmed in public by Pavel Nedved, Bianconera legend and now Juve vice president. “If Allegri has proposed this formation again, he means that he is very satisfied with the three (Morata, Vlahovic and Dybala). Morata is an important piece of the team, he sacrifices himself and is essential for the trident”, he assured. Morata is the sapper of a trident who is still testing his firepower.