Without the first four league games, the bianconeri would be first in the standings today. The defense holds up well, but we have to deal with the numbers of the attack: it is the tenth of the tournament

Without the first four days of the championship, Juve would be first in the standings today. It is an objective fact, completely disconnected from the perception of moments. Allegri continues to indicate Inter as the main favorite for the Scudetto, the match scheduled at the Stadium next Sunday could however allow his team to overtake the Nerazzurri, even if they have yet to recover a match against Bologna. According to the coach, more than 83 points will be needed to win the Italian flag, the maximum amount that can be reached by him. Accounts aside, the scientific reference on the points scored from the fifth day onwards remains and makes things clear: Max is back in command of Serie A, despite various conditions that are difficult to manage compared to the past.

Sterile attack – Juve has found the defensive solidity of the first five years of joy: they have conceded more goals than Napoli and Inter (26 goals against 22 and 24) but definitely less than Milan (29) and all the others. The new season instead remains tied to the attack: sterile in the first part of the season and still not so prolific with Vlahovic, from February onwards. With her 47 season scoring, the Lady has the tenth attack of the championship: the first key to the leap in quality in terms of performance will therefore be the growth of the attacking department. In the team there is certainly no shortage of men who can create the conditions for scoring goals. See also Grêmio assumes leadership of the Gaucho Championship - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Incomplete pink – The transfer market in January was a strong signal from the club that they were aware of the need for the staff. In the summer of 2020 Pirlo would have been satisfied with a director and a center forward to try his first adventure in Serie A with conviction: however, he had to adapt a bit Arthur and a bit Bentancur in front of the defense, and be satisfied with Morata who first striker it is not. With Vlahovic, Juve resolved the attacking issue, with Locatelli they took more time on the playmaker front: Allegri wants a role player, capable of making the difference in dictating the timing of the maneuver.

Characteristics – Perhaps it is precisely in the middle that today’s Juve is too far from the one with which Allegri – while adapting to the clear changes from year to year – has won with a certain ease in the past. The current median package has characteristics far from those that the coach would like: from a structured mezzala like Rabiot he gets few goals, Arthur in the direction has little rhythm, McKennie sins in continuity. Here, Zakaria will certainly be able to make his contribution but it is not enough, an old Khedira would still do much more in this Juve. In short, even in the apparently covered roles, he would need more. See also Historic, Juve in the quarterfinals of the Youth League: AZ Alkmaar beaten on penalties

Reliability – Then we prepare for another wave of change. Starting with the key men: Chiellini and Dybala. The captain and the deputy will leave at the end of the season: when they have been there this year they have always made a difference, but the idea is to rely on players who can guarantee a certain continuity of use, to avoid the empty brackets (on the field leadership plan) that there have been in the last year due to their injuries. In short, reliability is a main theme in programming: perhaps the parameter that most led to the separation from the Argentine, and it will certainly not overshadow the market.

Modernity – Football has changed a lot in recent years, especially in the interpretation of the matches by the small and medium-sized teams of the league. If a top club like Juve remains set on the search for success, now almost no opponent gives up the game and faces the big teams with less awe. The result is a more complex and unpredictable Serie A, with a less extended ranking. Something more from the bianconeri in terms of physical strength and development of the offensive phase is legitimate to wait for him, even the technical staff could be integrated by some valid bearer of new ideas, perhaps already well tested within the club. See also South American Women's Sub 17: this is how the groups were

