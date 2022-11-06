The Juventus coach after the 2-0 at the Stadium: “The team was proactive and collaborative: they raced together, they defended together, they understood the moments and stayed in the game for 90 ‘. From tomorrow we reset everything, two games await us difficult before the break “

“An important victory with Inter, with the right attitude”: this is how the Juve coach Allegri after the overtaking victory against the Nerazzurri. “The team – added the coach – was proactive and collaborative: they raced together, defended together, understood the moments and stayed in the game for 90 ‘. From tomorrow we will reset everything, two important games await us before the break and the recovery of some other player “.

From Inter to Verona and Lazio – “We returned to beating Inter after four games, it was important to win a direct match and win it in this way. Once we had the advantage we found the field and played well technically, only giving Lautaro the chance.” On the objectives: “The championship is long, we have had some empty passes especially in the Champions League, this is a victory that must give satisfaction, but tomorrow we have to reset everything. We have a match in Verona and then the last with Lazio. Napoli is too far away? At this moment we need to see who are in front, we are two points from fourth place, Napoli are now doing extraordinary things, then after the break I don’t know what will happen “. See also F1 | The FIA ​​reminds drivers of the ban on wearing jewelry

targets – “We played well technically, when you play these games with this attitude it is difficult to score goals. In the second half we had an extraordinary defensive phase, we unlocked the game and we beat a really strong team. But we must not think that we have solved all the problems. and we must continue to work and recover the players because with the Europa League we will play on Thursday and then on Sunday. The next goals? To do our best, one step at a time. “

November 6, 2022 (change November 6, 2022 | 23:41)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Allegri #important #victory #Inter #attitude