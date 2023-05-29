The coach claims the seasonal numbers (69 points and the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia and Europa League) and repeats: “Other teams went to the Champions League because they took away points from us”

“Luckily the season is over: it was very tough, I don’t wish it on anyone, and despite everything we are third. Our nervous energy ended up in Seville – explained the Juventus coach, Max Allegri, after the knockout with the Milan — Juve have a good base, they need clarity. For us, this was an anomalous season, we scored 69 points on the pitch and played in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia and Europa League. Other teams went to the Champions League because they took away points from us.”

the match of his juve — “After the match I thanked the lads, they had an important season which should end with honor in Udine. I really don’t think I wish a season like this on anyone. Tonight we won’t talk about anything, we did what we could do. It was a abnormal season. Then if you look at the standings and say that Juve had a bad season, we don’t accept it, we scored 69 points despite all the difficulties”. See also Was Cristiano Ronaldo parked badly? They immobilize his luxurious Roll's-Royce

Cheerful lucidity — “The season is over in Seville. It’s bad to say it but it’s true, in terms of mental energies. We made a mistake in marking a cross, it was an avoidable goal. Talking about tonight’s match or the year makes no sense, it was a anomalous season. Then I thank the boys. Another group would not have scored 69 points, but maybe 50. We must be proud. However, I remember that at the moment we would still be in the Champions League playing games like the last ones.”

“It’s not all to throw away” — “Right now I want to rest. The sooner we break away quickly the better. Now we need to go to Udine trying to honor the last game as best as possible, then we will calmly make choices. The base is good, it’s not all to be thrown away, the mistake it would be to not keep the bonus for the future of Juventus. We hope that before 20 August they will tell us if there will be other penalty points so as not to spend another year shot down by everyone.” See also Juve, the turning point of the new board: here's what changes for Allegri

Future — “We did a good job, even in financial terms we did well with the young players. When I came back I knew it was difficult to win, I’m not that stupid. If I wanted to win I would have gone elsewhere. I always said, then maybe I’ll see things wrong, that Juventus is always built to win but that’s not the case. Juve must remain on the field in the top four, then the others are words that come and go. The season is a bankruptcy but Juventus played two semi-finals and is momentarily in third place. We were also penalized on objective things. Football gives and football takes away, this year it has taken away a lot. Some teams have entered the Champions League thanks to the fact that they took away 10 points from us.”

May 28, 2023 (change May 28, 2023 | 23:42)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Allegri #season #dont #Wed #Champions #League #points #deducted