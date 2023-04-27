The Juve coach: “Winning at San Siro wasn’t easy, but we had a good match for 60 minutes”

“It’s a pity because we had a good match for 60′ – explained the Juve coach Max Allegri after the defeat against Inter in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final -, but in the first quarter of an hour we seemed to be asleep. We had to do better in the offensive phase, shoot more on goal. We tried to the end but winning at San Siro wasn’t easy. In the space of 180′, the episodes decide a lot and we have to be angrier. There are no explanations in football: we go out from the Coppa Italia with regret”.

Looking ahead — “We need to wake up and recharge our batteries because we have lost 4 in the last 5 of the championship. We have the semi-final of the Europa League, we have to get back to work tomorrow. We have a third place to defend, with Milan and Roma behind us”. On the decision to give up on Danilo: “He played all the games, he was warned. Bonucci was better, he also played a good game. We had to do better in the offensive phase, we weren’t able to overturn the result. But let’s look ahead”. See also World Cup 2026: FIFA confirms the 16 venues in which it will be played

Broad shoulders — “It’s a pity because we played a good game for 60 minutes against a strong Inter. At the moment it’s a pity we didn’t go to the final of the Italian Cup but this year you have to be good, strong, keep your shoulders broad. When these situations happen to you, it’s they all happen, we create a little bit, like the chicken goal conceded against Napoli. Everything passes, then it gets better and in the end things come back”.

April 26, 2023

