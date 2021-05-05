D.he defense attorney for police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of the murder of Georg Floyd two weeks ago, has asked for the trial to be reopened. According to the Minneapolis District Court, several petitions were received from Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, on Tuesday.

In it, Nelson declares that his client was deprived of a fair trial. He also found misconduct with the prosecutor and the jury. According to the lawyer, there were errors of law during the trial and the verdict was contrary to the law. The public prosecutor has not yet responded to the requests.

Triggered nationwide protests

An American court found Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the Floyd case. After ten hours of deliberation, the twelve jurors considered it to be proven that Chauvin was guilty of, among other things, second-degree murder. According to American law, there is no intent to do so. Chauvin had pleaded not guilty. The sentence is determined separately. Experts had previously stated that Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison.

Chauvin had kneeled on the neck of Floyd, who was lying on the ground, for nine and a half minutes on May 25 when he was arrested on charges of counterfeit money. Floyd’s death, captured on a cell phone video, sparked months of Black Lives Matter protests in the United States against racism and police violence, some of which turned into violence. There were demonstrations in other countries as well.