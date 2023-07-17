Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

Marion Pfaff: The owner of “Krümels Stadl” defends herself against serious allegations. © nicepix.world/Imago

A former employee has accused the pub owner of posting footage of the women’s restroom.

La Palma – Violent clamping allegations against the Mallorca pub “Krümels Stadl”. This is how Ingo Lenßen addresses the the SAT. 1 broadcast “Akte”, the accusation of distributing a surveillance video. There are said to have been hidden cameras in the bar, which filmed the guests in the toilet. The videos are said to have been distributed by the staff afterwards, reports an ex-employee. He had turned to Ingo Lenssen with the allegations.

Drunk woman filmed in women’s toilet

In particular, it is about the recording of a heavily intoxicated woman in the women’s toilet. The video of the woman made last year would be the transmitter SAT 1 before. According to the program “Akten”, this was personally distributed by the pub owner via Whatsapp. She is said to have sent the video to a group chat in which the pub employees are. It is particularly delicate that the woman on the video is not an unknown person, but a former employee.

Ingo Lenßen warns in the show that the video would expose her to her ex-colleagues. And each of the participants in the group chat could spread the video. The owner Marion Pfaff then takes a written position: She says that the surveillance videos were not distributed. They only installed the cameras to protect against vandalism. Many drunk vacationers worry for argument on the holiday island.

Are hidden cameras allowed in toilets on the holiday island of Mallorca?

A hidden camera was installed in the washroom of the women’s toilet. A report of Majorca newspaper According to the police, it was noted that by aiming the camera at the toilet door, privacy could be violated if the door is not closed. The cameras were then moved. This is evident from the police report.

Camera surveillance is generally not illegal under Spanish law. However, there are some rules to be observed. For example, they may only be installed for safety and only on your own property. However, they are taboo in bathrooms or bedrooms. However, a camera is permitted in the anteroom of the toilet. Thus, the camera installed in the washroom of the “Krümels Stadl” is not yet a criminal offence.

What punishment there when filming with the hidden camera in Mallorca

The installation of a hidden camera is also permitted for a few hours if there is a suspicion of a crime. In addition, they are not allowed to record any sound and the camera recordings must be deleted after 30 days. The recordings should only be viewed by the owner or licensed security companies.

If these regulations are not observed, it can be noisy Majorca newspaper carry a prison sentence of up to four years. A fine of 24 monthly rates is also possible. If there is any suspicion of secret filming, you should urgently contact the local police. Just last year, another bar owner was arrested in Mallorca. According to the newspaper, he Diario de Mallorca secretly filmed 38 women in the toilet in two years. He hid the cameras in small bottles. (mom)

