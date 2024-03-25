USA.- A woman who proclaimed herself a witchwas arrested for setting fire to the porch of her neighbor's house in Burlington, Iowa, United States.

The alleged witch identified as 46-year-old Michelle Youngfaces charges of reckless use of fire, explosives or destructive devices, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

A judge set bail last Wednesday at $5,000 in cash and has a preliminary hearing on March 29.

Burlington authorities responded to the emergency call when the woman, who was consider a witchthe fire started on an unknown person's property.

Michelle, who claimed to be a witch, was arrested / Photo: Special

Michelle was arrested on Tuesday, March 19, for having set fire to some objects on the porch and according to the local media KCRG, elements of the Police and the Fire Department went to the site.

The owner of the house assured that the security cameras captured Michelle lighting the fireso the authorities made sure to speak with Michelle, who admitted to having started the fire, arguing that she thought it was a friend's house.

“She said she also saw a sign that said 'Witches Welcome' and, since she was a witch, set fire to some objects. He added that he wasn't going to hurt anyone or let the fire get out of control.”

In the interrogation, the alleged witch told officers who had been in the area for about two hours collecting items, including a car taillight, aluminum foil, bark and a yellow grass flag.

The woman said she thought the house belonged to her friend. and he knocked on the door three times, but never got an answer, so he sat on the porch to smoke.

And when he called again and again had no answer, he set the objects he had with him on fire. The homeowner told police that she did not know Michelle, so she was taken to the police department where she spoke with detectives.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products

THE DEBATE.

Join the Debate channel community on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant information!