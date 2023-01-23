Home page World

From: Catherine Reikowski

Split

Sunset over Bursa (Western Turkey): The city saw a UFO-like cloud © Imago/ Imaginechina-Tuchong

A UFO over Turkey? Not quite. But an impressive cloud formation over the Turkish city of Bursa still amazes.

Bursa – A pinkish-orange thing in the sky, huge, with unnaturally concentric circles: wonder reigned over the morning sky of Bursa, a region in western Turkey. Because in mid-January, a celestial structure expanded there that went viral shortly afterwards. And anyone who didn’t think of a UFO when they saw the structure had probably never seen a science fiction film.

Supposed UFO over Bursa in Turkey – behind it was a weather phenomenon

As Al Jazeera reported, regional meteorologists quickly found another explanation for the UFO-like structure: not a flying object, but a weather phenomenon. A foehn cloud or lenticularis hid behind it. But the pictures had long since spread all over the world. The clouds were shared thousands of times on social media.

Föhn clouds arise loudly weather.net especially in mountain regions. When the air is lifted above the mountains and then flows back down into the valley, the foehn wind creates wave movements. And these undulations give the cloud a lens-like shape.

Particularly impressive: unlike other clouds, the foehn cloud does not move. It stands in the sky and – while one side of the cloud dissolves – is formed again on the other side.

Unexplainable UFO sightings in the USA – Pentagon currently lists 171 sightings

There are no clear explanations for other celestial phenomena. The US military submitted a report to Congress in mid-January detailing possible UFO sightings. Some of these “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAP) would exhibit “unusual flight characteristics or performance” and would require further analysis, the Pentagon said in the release.

Specifically, it is about 171 newly evaluated sightings. That’s according to a new Pentagon report to Congress, which includes 247 new sightings since March 2021. In addition, 119 other events that had not previously been evaluated were analyzed. However, the cloud from Bursa should not end up in the Pentagon’s files. (dpa/kat)