Chihuahua.- In less than two hours, Municipal Police officers solved the robbery with violence against the department store located in the shopping plaza on Fuentes Mares Road and Pacheco Avenue, south of the city, where the alleged criminal had threatened to detonate a supposed bomb if his request was not met.

The alleged robber, dressed in a black jacket, told one of the cashiers at the Coppel store located in the plaza that he had placed several explosive devices in the store and was also carrying one on his chest that he could detonate if they did not give him the money from the cash register.

On a piece of paper he had written the threat that he gave to the employee, who agreed to give him what she had at that moment and later the man who was identified as Ever Saúl LG, 39 years old, fled the premises with the proceeds of the robbery in his possession.

To rule out risks in the establishment, members of the K-9 canine group carried out a review with their dogs, confirming that there was no danger inside. In turn, police from the Intelligence area, through cyber analysis and field investigation, located the alleged perpetrator of the robbery with violence in a hotel on Juan Pablo II and Industrial 10 streets, who was immediately arrested and transferred to the Southern Command where he was placed at the disposition of the State Attorney General’s Office.