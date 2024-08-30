El Paso.- A 40-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing more than $9,000 worth of jewelry last Thursday, August 22, at the Cielo Vista mall, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that around 6 p.m. that Thursday, employees at a local jewelry store notified deputies working at Cielo Vista Mall that they had seen a man who had previously robbed another store.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Adan Gutierrez, 40, was seen stealing more than $9,000 worth of jewelry that same Thursday.

Officers then began an active search for Gutierrez and managed to locate him as he attempted to leave the area.

Gutierrez was wearing the same clothing he wore earlier in the day when he was seen stealing the jewelry and was also in possession of the stolen jewelry, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Gutierrez was handed over to El Paso Police detectives.