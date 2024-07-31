Juarez City.- The man who was arrested by detectives from the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) for violently stealing money from an ATM to pay for services (multi-services) was identified as a municipal police officer.

This is Fernando C., assigned to the Commercial Police, who previously, in the last administration, served as an escort for a commander of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) who is now a State official.

He was arrested by detectives after he stole 137 thousand pesos from a cash machine at a shopping mall on Tuesday afternoon, according to the person in charge of the Social Communication area of ​​the SSPE.

In addition, they seized a 9mm Pietro Beretta pistol with 16 bullets, a service weapon with a collective permit from the SSPM.