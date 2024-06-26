Alleged terrorist from Derbent Kagirov left loan debts to his family

The alleged terrorist from Derbent, Gadzhimurad Kagirov, left loan debts to his relatives. This was reported by RIA News.

It is noted that in total Kagirov owes about 70 thousand rubles. The bulk of the debt is due to a loan that he did not repay back in 2023.

On June 23, a series of terrorist attacks occurred in Dagestan. In the city of Derbent, an Orthodox church and a synagogue were attacked, and a traffic police post was fired upon in Makhachkala. Among the terrorists were the children of the head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, Osman and Adil. The total number of victims of the terrorist attack was, according to various sources, 23 or 25 people.