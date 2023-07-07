A survey Posted on July 5 by Public opinion indicates that the former secretary of the interior Adam Augusto Lopez has had a considerable increase in electoral preferences, which has already surpassed the former chancellor Marcelo Ebrard and that in theory has already reached the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumwith whom he maintains a technical tie.

Claudia still leads with 32.3 percent of the preferences and Adam reaches 31.9, and both are considered the “caps” with ideologies of left closest to the President Andrés Manuel López Obradorit is even considered that they would be “harder line” if they reach the presidency.

Marcelo remains close to the two leaders, with an acceptance of 27.1 percent, while Gerardo Fernandez Noronaof the PT is in third place with 6.3, Ricardo Monreal with 1.4, and Manuel Velascoof the Green partywith 0.9 percent.

The information highlights the event he presided over last week Adam Augustus in The Mochiswhich indicates that it brought together close to 10,000 supporters and the tours that the applicants carry out through all the states of the country, in search of the presidential nomination of Brunette who also leads the preferences with 41 percent of the intention to vote.

It is not yet possible to measure the impact on public opinion of the records of applicants for the broad frontespecially bread makers: xochitl galvez and santiago creelas well as the priista Enrique de la Madrid and the perrredista Miguel Angel Mancerawhich burst into the electoral scene.

Potpourri. The rebuff that the leaders made yesterday: from the PAN, Roxana Rubio, and from the Movimiento Ciudadano, Sergio Torres, to the joint conference that was called by the visible leader of the National Civic Front, Raúl Leyva Retes, was to be expected, because it turns out that MC has not yet has decided to join the opposition alliance and also the big decisions are made at the top of the parties at the national level and not in Sinaloa, so they have to act cautiously.

The conference meeting was attended only by: Paula Garate, of the PRI and Oner Gonzalo Lazcano of the PRD And it is logical that the others are waiting to receive a line from their national directives to join the anti-Morena bloc or go alone towards the 2024 elections.

ROCHA AMLO. He Governor Ruben Rochaalong with 20 other governors, met yesterday with the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to analyze issues of: Education and health and Rocha took the opportunity to propose a package of infrastructure works that requires sinaloasuch as: the peripheral road circuit for culiacanthe Valle Alto project, the Bacurimi drain and two bridges for the roads of Mazatlanso that they are included in the federal budget of the 2024.

CLEANING. Given the proximity of the rainy season, to prevent flooding, the secretary of the city council, Genaro García, calls on the population to undertake a general cleaning crusade, to prevent garbage from saturating the storm drains and the drainage system,

“Unity is not for anything or anyone”: Paola Gárate, leader of the PRI.

