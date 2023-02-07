Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid and Franziska Schwarz

Split

The Chinese balloon has now been shot down. While the debris is being recovered, there are new insights into the flying object. All information in the news ticker.

February 7 update at 8:56 am: After sighting the first balloon over the United States, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his trip to Beijing. It would have been his first visit to China in more than four years. Both sides had previously indicated their interest in stabilizing the badly damaged relationship with the talks.

China is now portraying itself as a victim of the domestic political infighting in the US. The launch did not end the balloon affair, as US politicians continued their rhetoric about a “Chinese threat” and fueled the political dispute between Republicans and Democrats – regardless of the Effects on relations with China, lamented the party organ people’s newspaper published Global Times.

After balloon launch: USA does not want a conflict with China

February 7 update at 8:25 am: After the balloon was launched, the US government wants to avoid aggravating relations with China. “There is no reason for the tensions in our bilateral relationship to escalate into some sort of conflict,” said John Kirby, communications director for the U.S. government’s U.S. National Security Council. The US acted in accordance with international law to launch the balloon over its territory.

Balloon also sighted over Costa Rica: China expresses regret

February 7 update at 7:12 a.m: A Chinese balloon has also been sighted over Costa Rica. The Chinese Embassy in San Jose regrets the incident, the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry said on Monday evening (February 6). The balloon is for scientific purposes only and posed no danger. The embassy said he had left because of the weather conditions.

It was initially unclear whether the flying object was the same balloon that was previously seen over Colombia or whether it was another balloon.

Weight of suspected spy balloon: It weighed as much as an airplane

First report from February 6th: Washington – After the US military shot down the Chinese observation balloon over the Atlantic, details of the flying object have become known. The balloon was around 61 meters high and probably weighed as much as a small airliner, according to the responsible US authorities.

It was also only shot above the water because it was feared that glass from solar panels or potentially dangerous material, for example from batteries, could have fallen down. It was also expected that explosives would detonate and the balloon could have been destroyed. Launching over water prevented debris from damaging people and/or infrastructure.

A spy balloon is currently causing displeasure in Washington. The USA shot down the flying object in the meantime. © Noel Celis/Alex Wong/Chase Doak/afp (Montage)

New details about the suspected espionage balloon: the debris is being salvaged

The debris is currently being salvaged off the coast of South Carolina. “Trying to recover as much of the Chinese high-altitude balloon as possible,” said US Northern Command commander Glen VanHerck. “First and foremost for the safety of the people in the region, but also to evaluate it and use it in every possible way”.

The naval survey ship Pathfinder used, among other things, sonar technology to measure the debris field. The entire field has an approximate size of 1500 by 1500 meters. Due to the swell, the work under water was initially made more difficult. The operation takes place at a depth of around 15 meters, said VanHerck on Monday.

When asked about plans to return the recovered material to China, National Security Council communications director John Kirby said: “I am not aware of any such intention or any plans to return it.”

Video: This is how the Chinese spy balloon works

Expert sees airspace violation: “Balloon moved far beyond controlled airspace”

The US had shot down a balloon that had been flying over the US for days with a rocket on Sunday off the Atlantic coast of South Carolina. China was accused of using the balloon to spy on important military installations. The government in Beijing, on the other hand, spoke of a research balloon that was far off course due to the westerly wind drift and insufficient control options.

A US Air Force fighter jet shoots down a suspected Chinese observation balloon. © Uncredited/Jason Sellers/AP/dpa

Lawyer Moritz Heile, who specializes in air traffic law, sees the Chinese behavior as an airspace violation. After all, the Chinese balloon flew in US airspace without permission. It doesn’t matter whether this is due to “emergency situations, navigation errors, bad weather conditions, espionage, provocation or threats”, he told IPPEN.MEDIA on request.

The balloon, which has since been shot down, also flew at an altitude of about 18 kilometers, i.e. a good seven kilometers higher than passenger aircraft usually do. He was “far beyond the controlled airspace in which civil airspace surveillance is guaranteed,” said the expert. (as/dpa)