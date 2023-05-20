DAccording to the public prosecutor’s office, the son of the German singer Nico and presumably also the French actor Alain Delon was found dead in his Paris apartment. The authorities thus confirmed a report by the French newspaper “Le Parisien” and announced on Saturday that a person had been arrested in Boulogne’s apartment in the 15th arrondissement for failing to provide assistance.

The aim of further investigations is now to “clarify the circumstances under which the death of the half-paralyzed victim could have occurred,” said the Paris public prosecutor.

Boulogne demanded acknowledgment of paternity from Delon

Ari Boulogne, who lived to be 60, was the son of model Nico, who died in 1988 and rose to international fame as the singer of the ’60s rock band Velvet Underground. Boulogne stated throughout his life that he was the son of acting legend Alain Delon, which he still denies to this day. As a child, however, Boulogne was adopted and raised by Delon’s mother, Edith Boulogne.

In recent years, Ari Boulogne has asked French courts to recognize Delon’s paternity. However, the lawsuits were dismissed with reference to Delon’s foreign place of residence in Switzerland.

The 87-year-old Delon became famous in the 1960s and 1970s with films such as “The Swimming Pool” with his former lover Romy Schneider and “The Leopard” by Luchino Visconti.